Chapter Membership 2024

You will receive a monthly eNewsletter from The Reading League National, Access to a members-only Facebook group for networking opportunities, First notice of upcoming events, exclusive invitations to members-only events, and access to online event recordings.
You will receive a monthly eNewsletter from The Reading League National, Access to a members-only Facebook group for networking opportunities, First notice of upcoming events, exclusive invitations to members-only events, and access to online event recordings.
Pre-Service Teacher -Discounted Membership
$15
Valid for one year
College and university students pay a reduced rate by providing your college/university information and using your college/university email address. Students receive the same benefits as an annual membership.
College and university students pay a reduced rate by providing your college/university information and using your college/university email address. Students receive the same benefits as an annual membership.
Free Member
Free
Valid for one year
You will receive The Reading League Monthly eNewsletter and access to all knowledge based events.
You will receive The Reading League Monthly eNewsletter and access to all knowledge based events.
Add a donation for The Reading League Idaho
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!