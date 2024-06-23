TSFE Rose Designer Package

The Rose Designer package, includes 13 Designs and admission into both events. Your garments will be showcased on July 27- 28, 2024. Doors open at 6:00 Show starts: 6:30 Designers should expect to arrive between 3:00-5:00 on July 27th and 11:00 am- 1:00 pm on July 28th

The Rose Designer package, includes 13 Designs and admission into both events. Your garments will be showcased on July 27- 28, 2024. Doors open at 6:00 Show starts: 6:30 Designers should expect to arrive between 3:00-5:00 on July 27th and 11:00 am- 1:00 pm on July 28th

More details...