Construction Zone Hero - 50/50 Raffle

On the afternoon of April 18, 2024, Doug Sidwell was operating a skid steer in a construction zone on Highway F in Sleeper, MO. Doug was struck by a third party dump truck full of rock. This dump truck was not part of the construction zone, rather was traveling through. The breaks of the dump truck failed causing it to collide with Doug's skid steer, as he was performing his job as a dedicated highway construction worker.

Doug is a Union Operator, Local 513, who has been out of work since the incident occurred. He is estimated to make recovery sometime in the summer of 2025. Doug received multiple injuries, which required surgery and follow up therapy. He is still receiving surgeries, who then will require hospital stays and more therapy.

Doug has worked for NB West Contracting for 14 years, with a strong dedication to the company and exemplar work ethic. We ask for your help to support Doug and his family during this dire time of need. Proceeds will go to Doug and Dana Sidwell, to assist with expenses during this difficult time in their lives. Thank you and God Bless.