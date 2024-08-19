Tenth Man Booster Club Membership

Anyone attending banquet that is not a player, manager, or trainer.
Player Meal plan
$100
(REQUIRED) Meals will be provided for all away games, excluding metroplex tournaments and games during breaks (eg. Spring break) or Saturday games. For freshmen meals will be provided for all double-header games. (Scholarships are available.)
Red Level Membership
$150
Basic membership. Includes one ticket to first pitch banquet and awards banquet (player tickets only), a decal and access to digital images to professional photos. (May be used as an add on for families with multiple players)
Blue Level Membership
$350
Family membership. Includes decal, access to digital images to professional photos, 2 first pitch banquet tickets (one player ticket and one guest ticket), and 2 Award banquet tickets (one player ticket and one guest ticket).
Silver Level Membership
$500
Family membership. Includes decal, access to digital images of professional photos, 3 tickets to first pitch banquet (one player ticket and 2 guest tickets), and 4 tickets to the awards banquet (1 player ticket and 3 guest tickets).
Gold Level Membership
$800
Family membership. Includes 2 decals, access to digital images of professional photos, 4 tickets to first pitch banquet, 5 tickets for the awards banquet, full page tribute ad in the media guide (tribute ads due Feb 1, 2025), and 1 commemorative brick (Instructions on the brick will be emailed to you by March 14 and brick orders will be due by April 14.).
(This is a good option for households with 2 players or a senior)
Platinum Level Membership
$2,000
Family Membership. Includes: one player per family is exempt from turning in names for vertical rise fundraiser. Also Includes 3 decals, access to digital images of professional photos, 4 tickets to first pitch banquet, 5 tickets for the awards banquet, full page tribute ad in the media guide (tribute ads due Feb 1, 2025), 1 commemorative brick (Instructions on the brick will be emailed to you by March 14 and brick orders will be due by April 14.).
Player Meal plan--Sponsorship
$50
This donation will sponsor meals for players needing a scholarship. Thank you so much for your donation that helps cover meal expenses.
Brick
$75
Commemorative brick.
Instructions on the brick will be emailed to you by March 14 and brick orders will be due by April 14. Bricks will be displayed at the entrance of the GHS ballpark.
1/4 page tribute ad for the program
$60
Tribute ads due Feb 1, 2025
1/2 page tribute ad for the program
$100
Tribute ads due Feb 1, 2025
full page tribute ad for the program
$200
Tribute ads due Feb 1, 2025
Additional Guest tickets to fist pitch dinner and auction
$30
Player, trainer, manager or child <10 yrs first pitch ticket
$20
Digital photo access
$25
Your membership at any level includes access to team and all individual photos. If you do not purchase a membership, you can purchase access to digital photos here.
Additional Decal
$4
Decal Bundle
$10
3 Decals
Add a donation for GHS Tenth Man Club
$
