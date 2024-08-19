Tenth Man Booster Club Membership

Family Membership. Includes: one player per family is exempt from turning in names for vertical rise fundraiser. Also Includes 3 decals, access to digital images of professional photos, 4 tickets to first pitch banquet, 5 tickets for the awards banquet, full page tribute ad in the media guide (tribute ads due Feb 1, 2025), 1 commemorative brick (Instructions on the brick will be emailed to you by March 14 and brick orders will be due by April 14.).

