Fr. Aghathon Saleh 15th Year Priesthood Anniversary (Test2)

****Please note: This is a surprise celebration, so please do not share it with Abouna Aghathon!!!!

You are cordially invited to join the St. Verena family in celebrating the 15th anniversary of the priesthood of our beloved Fr. Aghathon Saleh. Your presence would greatly honor this joyous occasion. Please join us as we commemorate Fr. Aghathon's dedication and service to our community.

"But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light." - 1 Peter 2:9



