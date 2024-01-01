Earth Day 3k - Run/Walk/Bike/Stroller

Join the Icicle River Middle School Cascade PTSA for this Earth Day 3k. You can walk, run, bike or stroller your way from Icicle River Middle School to Enchantment Park where you can join Waste Loop's Earth Day Fair which runs from 11am - 4pm. The fair includes music, activities, art and food.





When to Arrive: Registration and fun run check-in is at 10:30am with the fun run starting at 11:00 am. Bikes roll first followed by runners and walkers. Arrive early to work with our event partner, Eastside Cycle Works, if you need a light tune-up. We'll also have decorations for your bikes.





Why is the Cascade PTSA holding this fun run on earth day? We are partnering with Waste Loop to celebrate all the ways people can move themselves around without vehicles. Additionally, by parking at CHS, IRMS or ALPS and following the fun run route to the Enchantment Park, you will take pressure off of the scant parking available at Enchantment Park.

Who can join this fun run / walk / bike? Anyone! This is open to students in the Cascade School District and their families as well as any community member who wants to join!





What does this fun run raise money for? This fun bike/run/walk raises funds to support and enrich the activities at Icicle River Middle School. Thank you for your donation!





Where will this run go? Here's the Route:



