Emergence 2023 - Journey to the Center of the Heart

Emergence is a 4-day immersive art event inspired by the ethos and culture of Burning Man.

General Information:

What do I get for my ticket price?

You get 4 days in an enchanted land called Pangaea where you will find others like you, who thought it worth the effort and investment to see what we will create together. Emergence is a nonprofit event organized entirely by volunteers. All proceeds go to cover expenses and back out to the community in the form of art grants.

Where is the event?

Emergence will take place in a 20-acre area within a 6,000-acre private nature preserve on 2 freshwater lakes. It is a truly magical patch of earth 30 minutes from downtown Charleston.

What should I bring?

You'll need to come ready to be radically self-reliant as nothing is bought or sold at a Burn. You need to be ready to camp in a forest with no power or water for the length of your stay. Barring an emergency there are no ins and outs so don't expect to make a grocery run in the middle of your stay.

Also be ready to gift and participate - though your gift need not be a physical thing. The best gifts are often experiences!





What will l find at Emergence?

What you find at Emergence is up to you! The sacred and the profane, the hip and the square, the lusty and the celibate, the clothed and the cloth-less, the introvert and the extrovert, the mystic and the mathematician, the philosopher and the stone - and you! Bring your unique gifts to share and be celebrated.

How do I get involved before the event?

Email us at [email protected].

What's the deal with RV camping?

RV camping is allowed but there are no hook ups. If you're with a placed camp, be sure we know you're bringing an RV so we can do our best to place you in an RV accessible area.

21 and over only. PLEASE BRING YOUR ID.

No dogs allowed. Please contact us directly regarding service animals.

NO REFUNDS.

No swimming, but art boats and floating art are encouraged!







































