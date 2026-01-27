97th Annual Helen Keller Event - Envisioning Our Future

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About this event
--There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.
--Reserved seating is for sponsors and those purchasing a table for the event. Should you have multiple guests coming please call 570-342-7613 (x5) to discuss options.
-- If there is a dietary concern, please contact us at 570-342-7613 (x5) to discuss.
Winning tickets will be drawn on Friday, April 24, 2026 at Helen Keller Event. Total cash payout of $2,000!
Grand Cash Prize: $500
1st Runner Up Prize: $300
2nd Runner Up Prize: $250
10 Cash Prizes of: $100
--Logo and link on LBA website
-- Featured article in bi-annual newsletter. Recognition in annual newsletter
-- Social media spotlight
-- Event signage, event recognition, full page ad (8” h x 5.125” w) in program or visual display.
--Includes 6 tickets
--Radio Reading Service: Daily on-air recognition (2x/day – 5 days/week) – 520 announcements/year
--send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png
--There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.
-- Logo on LBA website
--Recognition in bi-annual and annual newsletters
--Social media spotlight
--Event signage, event recognition, full page ad (8” h x 5.125” w) in program or visual display.
--Includes 6 tickets
--Radio Reading Service: On-air recognition (2x/day – 3 days/week) – 312 announcements/year
--send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png
--There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.
--On-air recognition (1x/day – 3 days/week) – 156 announcements/year
--Logo listed on LBA website
--Recognition in bi-annual and annual newsletter
--Event signage, event recognition, half page ad (4” h x 5.125” w) in program or visual display.
--Includes 4 tickets
--Logo listed on website
--Recognition in bi-annual and annual newsletter
--Event signage, event recognition, quarter page ad (4” h x 2.625” w) in program or visual display.
--Includes 2 tickets
--Radio Reading Service: On-air recognition (1x/week) – 52 announcements/year
--send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png
There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.
There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.
-- Recognition in bi-annual and annual newsletter
-- Quarter page ad (4” h x 2.625” w) in program or visual display.
-- Radio Reading Service: Name mentioned 1x / month on-air for 12 months.
send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png
--Half page ad in program or visual display: 3.75” h x 5.125” w -(black/white)
--Radio Reading Service: Name mentioned on air 4x/year.
send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png
--Quarter page ad in program or visual display: 3.75” h x 2.625” w -(black/white)
--Radio Reading Service: Name mentioned on air 2x/year.
send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png
--Listing in program or visual display.
--Radio Reading Service: Name mentioned on air 2x/year.
send information as you would like it to appear to: [email protected]
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