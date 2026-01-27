Lackawanna Blind Association

Hosted by

Lackawanna Blind Association

About this event

97th Annual Helen Keller Event - Envisioning Our Future

Dickson City

PA 18447, USA

General admission / Adult
$75

--There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.
--Reserved seating is for sponsors and those purchasing a table for the event. Should you have multiple guests coming please call 570-342-7613 (x5) to discuss options.
-- If there is a dietary concern, please contact us at 570-342-7613 (x5) to discuss.

CASH RAFFLE
$5

Winning tickets will be drawn on Friday, April 24, 2026 at Helen Keller Event. Total cash payout of $2,000!
Grand Cash Prize: $500
1st Runner Up Prize: $300
2nd Runner Up Prize: $250
10 Cash Prizes of: $100

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

--Logo and link on LBA website

-- Featured article in bi-annual newsletter. Recognition in annual newsletter

-- Social media spotlight

-- Event signage, event recognition, full page ad (8” h x 5.125” w) in program or visual display.

--Includes 6 tickets

--Radio Reading Service: Daily on-air recognition (2x/day – 5 days/week) – 520 announcements/year

--send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png

--There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-- Logo on LBA website

--Recognition in bi-annual and annual newsletters

--Social media spotlight

--Event signage, event recognition, full page ad (8” h x 5.125” w) in program or visual display.

--Includes 6 tickets

--Radio Reading Service: On-air recognition (2x/day – 3 days/week) – 312 announcements/year

--send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png

--There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

--On-air recognition (1x/day – 3 days/week) – 156 announcements/year

--Logo listed on LBA website

--Recognition in bi-annual and annual newsletter

--Event signage, event recognition, half page ad (4” h x 5.125” w) in program or visual display.

--Includes 4 tickets

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

--Logo listed on website

--Recognition in bi-annual and annual newsletter

--Event signage, event recognition, quarter page ad (4” h x 2.625” w) in program or visual display.

--Includes 2 tickets
--Radio Reading Service: On-air recognition (1x/week) – 52 announcements/year


--send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png

There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.

Table Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.

Visionary Sponsor
$500

-- Recognition in bi-annual and annual newsletter

-- Quarter page ad (4” h x 2.625” w) in program or visual display.

-- Radio Reading Service: Name mentioned 1x / month on-air for 12 months.

send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png

Empowerment
$250

--Half page ad in program or visual display: 3.75” h x 5.125” w -(black/white)

--Radio Reading Service: Name mentioned on air 4x/year.

send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png

Insight
$150

--Quarter page ad in program or visual display: 3.75” h x 2.625” w -(black/white)

--Radio Reading Service: Name mentioned on air 2x/year.

send artwork to [email protected]
PDF, jpeg, png

Patron
$50

--Listing in program or visual display.

--Radio Reading Service: Name mentioned on air 2x/year.

send information as you would like it to appear to: [email protected]

Add a donation for Lackawanna Blind Association

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