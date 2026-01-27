97th Annual Helen Keller Event - Envisioning Our Future

--There are no refunds. In case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances, your ticket purchase will be considered a donation to the Lackawanna Blind Association to support our programs for the blind and visually impaired.

--Reserved seating is for sponsors and those purchasing a table for the event. Should you have multiple guests coming please call 570-342-7613 (x5) to discuss options.

-- If there is a dietary concern, please contact us at 570-342-7613 (x5) to discuss.