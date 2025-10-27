98 Octane New Year’s Wellness Raffle

Hosted by
Support 98 Octane and enter to win our New Year’s Wellness Package valued at $575.
Your ticket helps fuel health and wellness programs for Military, Veterans, and First Responders.
Prize Includes:
• 10-Class Bikram + 3-Class Pilates Pack at Blue Butterfly Yoga (Paoli, PA)
• 1-Hour Custom Training Plan Video Call with Alex from AdaptableStrength.com
• 90-Min Bodywork Science Session at APF | West Chester
Start 2026 strong — one ticket = one chance to win.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!