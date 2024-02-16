2024_03 Semiconductors and War?

This is a free event. Food and drink may be purchased separately. We suggest a $5 donation for those who are not members of OGI. (You may choose to opt out of Zeffy fee on the next page by selecting "other.")

This is a free event. Food and drink may be purchased separately. We suggest a $5 donation for those who are not members of OGI. (You may choose to opt out of Zeffy fee on the next page by selecting "other.")

More details...