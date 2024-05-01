ALA EGS 2024 Department Convention Package Chance to Win!

Looking for a gift idea for you or your favorite American Legion Family member? Our American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State program is offering a Chance to Win a 2024 Department Convention Package to be used for yourself or gifted to someone else (within 30 days). The drawing will be held on Tuesday, May 1, 2024. Need not be present to win!





1 CHANCE $10

2 CHANCES $15

3 CHANCES $25





Tickets can be purchased by contacting us via, phone, text, email. Cash, check or credit card accepted. Tickets can also be purchased online between now and May 1st, 2024 at 9:00 am. Questions? Email us at: [email protected] or call/text: 716-413-2604.

All proceeds will benefit the ALA Empire Girls State program.