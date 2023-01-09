One Enchanted Murder

Highest prominence at event and all marketing
Full Table (8 tickets) to the event
Full page ad (8.5" x 5.5") in program book
Top placement on sponsor list
Acknowledgement on looping slide show, thank you banner and more!
Highest prominence at event and all marketing
Full Table (8 tickets) to the event
Full page ad (8.5" x 5.5") in program book
Top placement on sponsor list
Acknowledgement on looping slide show, thank you banner and more!
Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
Second highest prominence at event an all marketing
Full table (8) tickets to the event
1/2 page ad (4.25" x 5.5") in the program book
Acknowledgement on looping slide show, thank you banner
Second highest prominence at event an all marketing
Full table (8) tickets to the event
1/2 page ad (4.25" x 5.5") in the program book
Acknowledgement on looping slide show, thank you banner
Gold Sponsorship
$2,000
High pominence at event
Full table (8) tickets to the event
1/2 page ad (4.25" x 5.5") in the program book
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
High pominence at event
Full table (8) tickets to the event
1/2 page ad (4.25" x 5.5") in the program book
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
SIlver Sponsorship
$1,500
Logo displayed at the event
Full table (8) tickets to the event
1/4 page ad (4.25" x 2.12") in the program book
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
Logo displayed at the event
Full table (8) tickets to the event
1/4 page ad (4.25" x 2.12") in the program book
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000
Logo displayed at the envent
6 tickets to the event
1/4 page ad (4.25" x 2.12") in the program book
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
Logo displayed at the envent
6 tickets to the event
1/4 page ad (4.25" x 2.12") in the program book
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
Partner Sponsorship
$500
Logo displayed at the event
4 tickets to the event
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
Logo displayed at the event
4 tickets to the event
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
Supporting Sponsorship
$250
Logo displayed at the event
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
Logo displayed at the event
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
Dessert Sponsorship
$1,000
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
Acknowledgement on looping slide show
Acknowledgement on thank you banner
Table Sponshorship
$500
Help us support the Murder Mystery actors by sponsoring a table for them! (3 tables available)
Logo displayed at the event
Recognition in Second Chance Support Network newsletter and social media
2 tickets to the event
Help us support the Murder Mystery actors by sponsoring a table for them! (3 tables available)
Logo displayed at the event
Recognition in Second Chance Support Network newsletter and social media
2 tickets to the event
Full page ad
$175
Full page ad (8.5" x 5.5")
Full page ad (8.5" x 5.5")
Half Page Ad
$125
Half page ad (4.25" x 5.5")
Half page ad (4.25" x 5.5")
Quarter Page Ad
$75
Quarter page ad (4.25" x 2.12"
Quarter page ad (4.25" x 2.12"
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!