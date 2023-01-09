One Enchanted Murder

Highest prominence at event and all marketing Full Table (8 tickets) to the event Full page ad (8.5" x 5.5") in program book Top placement on sponsor list Acknowledgement on looping slide show, thank you banner and more!

Highest prominence at event and all marketing Full Table (8 tickets) to the event Full page ad (8.5" x 5.5") in program book Top placement on sponsor list Acknowledgement on looping slide show, thank you banner and more!

More details...