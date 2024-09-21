Meet The Chefs 2024

2 Premium Reserved Tables (20 people) Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event as Title Event Sponsor Company logo on Step and Repeat, Event & Table Signage Signage displayed in the Hunger Busters kitchen for 1 year Company logo on the Hunger Busters website Complimentary Valet Parking for Each Table Guest Table Bottle Service Personal Table Server Open Bar Cigar Station Food Network Featured Chefs - Deluxe Food Stations Dessert Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Table Guest Parting Gift Live Auction Access Individual Parting Gift for Each Table Guest Live Auction Access Celebrity Photo Opportunities Networking

