Sales closed

Meet The Chefs 2024

1225 N Riverfront Blvd

Dallas, TX 75207

Individual Ticket
$250
Complimentary Valet Parking Open Bar Outdoor Cigar Station Food Network Featured Chefs - Deluxe Food Stations Dessert Selection Commemorative Wine Glass Individual Parting Gift Live Auction Access Celebrity Photo Opportunities Networking
Table Sponsor
$3,500
Reserved Table (10 people) Verbal Recognition During Event Company Logo on Event Presentation Company Logo on Table Signage Complimentary Valet Parking for Each Table Guest Open Bar Cigar Station Food Network Featured Chefs - Deluxe Food Stations Dessert Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Table Guest Parting Gift Live Auction Access Individual Parting Gift for Each Table Guest Live Auction Access Celebrity Photo Opportunities Networking
Spirits Sponsor
$14,500
1 Reserved Table (10 people) plus 4 Individual Tickets (14 people) Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event Company logo on Step and Repeat, Event & Table Signage Complimentary Valet Parking for Each Table Guest Table Bottle Service Personal Table Server Open Bar Cigar Station Food Network Featured Chefs - Deluxe Food Stations Dessert Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Table Guest Parting Gift Live Auction Access Individual Parting Gift for Each Table Guest Live Auction Access Celebrity Photo Opportunities Networking
Food Sponsor
$14,500
1 Reserved Table (10 people) plus 4 Individual Tickets (14 people) Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event Company logo on Step and Repeat, Event & Table Signage Complimentary Valet Parking for Each Table Guest Table Bottle Service Personal Table Server Open Bar Cigar Station Food Network Featured Chefs - Deluxe Food Stations Dessert Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Table Guest Parting Gift Live Auction Access Individual Parting Gift for Each Table Guest Live Auction Access Celebrity Photo Opportunities Networking
Red Carpet Sponsor
$14,500
1 Reserved Table (10 people) plus 4 Individual Tickets (14 people) Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event Company logo on Step and Repeat, Event & Table Signage Complimentary Valet Parking for Each Table Guest Table Bottle Service Personal Table Server Open Bar Cigar Station Food Network Featured Chefs - Deluxe Food Stations Dessert Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Table Guest Parting Gift Live Auction Access Individual Parting Gift for Each Table Guest Live Auction Access Celebrity Photo Opportunities Networking
Entertainment Sponsor
$14,500
1 Reserved Table (10 people) plus 4 Individual Tickets (14 people) Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event Company logo on Step and Repeat, Event & Table Signage Company logo on HB website Complimentary Valet Parking for Each Table Guest Table Bottle Service Personal Table Server Open Bar Cigar Station Food Network Featured Chefs - Deluxe Food Stations Dessert Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Table Guest Parting Gift Live Auction Access Individual Parting Gift for Each Table Guest Live Auction Access Celebrity Photo Opportunities Networking
Lounge Sponsor
$14,500
1 Reserved Table (10 people) plus 4 Individual Tickets (14 people) Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event Company logo on Step and Repeat, Event & Table Signage Company logo on HB website Complimentary Valet Parking for Each Table Guest Table Bottle Service Personal Table Server Open Bar Cigar Station Food Network Featured Chefs - Deluxe Food Stations Dessert Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Table Guest Parting Gift Live Auction Access Individual Parting Gift for Each Table Guest Live Auction Access Celebrity Photo Opportunities Networking
Title Sponsor
$45,000
2 Premium Reserved Tables (20 people) Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event as Title Event Sponsor Company logo on Step and Repeat, Event & Table Signage Signage displayed in the Hunger Busters kitchen for 1 year Company logo on the Hunger Busters website Complimentary Valet Parking for Each Table Guest Table Bottle Service Personal Table Server Open Bar Cigar Station Food Network Featured Chefs - Deluxe Food Stations Dessert Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Table Guest Parting Gift Live Auction Access Individual Parting Gift for Each Table Guest Live Auction Access Celebrity Photo Opportunities Networking

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!