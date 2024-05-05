Georgia Mocha Moms ~ Mothers' Weekend Getaway! May 3th - May 5, 2024

Greetings Mochas,

Chateau Elan Winery & Resort :

100 Rue Charlemagne Dr Braselton, GA 30517

Get away for 3 days and 2 nights in a Premium Luxury Winery & Resort across just about 30 minutes away from Alpharetta where you can access 7+ plus restaurants, shopping, great food, luxurious massages, night life, all within walking or complementary shuttle distance to Championship GOLF, Chateau SPA, Chateau WINERY, Chateau ROOMS at the Inn.

This trip will include our very own private culinary GOURMET CHEF who will be making soulful Mochalicious meals with you in mind.

This event is Georgia wide and will SELL OUT FAST !! Reserve your premium luxury experience today Sis!

EARLY BIRD: $595 Select your room- 2 Queens(double occupancy) or 1 King (single or double occupancy)

IT IS TIME to see what this place is all about Sis !!!!

Come because you heard about Chateau Elan, and never checked it out. Come because after Spring Break, Mommy truly needs a break!! You deserve some time too and don't feel guilty about it, this is Self-Care. It's time to build your connection to other great Moms like yourself, to relate, to Turn up, or Power down. Even if you been already, come back because Chateau Elan has just NEWLY renovated in the last few months & it's GORGEOUS! Form a carpool or drive alone in peace to your Premium Luxury Resort.

Friday and Saturday night will be nights that you do not want to miss. Take a tiny break from hearing "Mommy", YOU Deserve it!

Our Exciting Mocha Moms Chapter Mother’s Weekend Getaway is Friday, May 3rd-May 5,2024.

FRIDAY 5/3 : (PLEASE CARPOOL to Save $$)

4:00pm: Hotel Check-In time*

5:00pm: Mocha Mix & Mingle @ Le Soleil Cafe*

5:30pm: Fireside Welcome*

5:45pm: Poolside Soirée* @ Le Soleil Cafe Poolside Bar

8:00pm: "Mochas At The Marc" Dinner in The Chateau Winery

9:30 pm: Mocha Chateau Villa Party* (MMV**)

SATURDAY 5/4:

9:30am: Breakfast * Gourmet Culinary Chef Breakfast (MMV** )

Breakfast (MMV** ) 10am-4pm: Free Time! Massage (by appt. only), Golf, Sleep, Read, Bike, Nature Trail, Bike Rental & more!

12:00pm: Winery Tour*

6:00pm: Cocktail Hour

7:00pm: Mochalicious Dinner* (MMV** )

9:00pm: Don’t Miss the Party Bus!*

Sunday 5/5:

8am-11am: Join All GA Chapter Mochas for Breakfast Buffet @ Versailles

11am: Take Group Picture & Hotel Check-out time (High Tea Attire)

12pm NOON: High Tea Attire New Members and Eboard Induction Ceremony

**MMV - The Mocha Mom Villa (Private Villa).

*included in the registration fee.

Let's Go Sis! Weekend Getaway Details :

Rate includes: 3 Days & 2 Nights at Chateau Elan Resort and Mocha Registration.

at Chateau Elan Resort and Mocha Registration. Registration has over a $200 value!

Room: Double Queen or King.

or King. Open exclusively to valid Mocha Moms Inc. Members only.

Weekend Getaway Amenities :