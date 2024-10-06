Food Justice Gathering Sales

Ground your morning ritual in the practice of resilience. Slow down, breathe in, and recenter into whatever your day brings. • Ceramic • 11 oz mug dimensions: 3.79″ (9.6 cm) in height, 3.25″ (8.3 cm) in diameter • 15 oz mug dimensions: 4.69″ (11.9 cm) in height, 3.35″ (8.5 cm) in diameter • Colored rim, inside, and handle • Dishwasher and microwave safe This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!

Ground your morning ritual in the practice of resilience. Slow down, breathe in, and recenter into whatever your day brings. • Ceramic • 11 oz mug dimensions: 3.79″ (9.6 cm) in height, 3.25″ (8.3 cm) in diameter • 15 oz mug dimensions: 4.69″ (11.9 cm) in height, 3.35″ (8.5 cm) in diameter • Colored rim, inside, and handle • Dishwasher and microwave safe This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!

More details...