Syracuse-Onondaga Food Systems Alliance (fiscally sponsored by Syracuse Grows, Inc.)
Food Justice Gathering Sales
Single Raffle Ticket
$2
Raffle Ticket 3-Pack
$5
Raffle Ticket 10-Pack
$15
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Tote Bag
$15
A spacious and trendy tote bag to help you carry around everything that matters.
• 100% polyester
• Bag size: 15″ × 15″ (38.1 × 38.1 cm)
• Capacity: 2.6 US gal (10 l)
• Maximum weight limit: 44lbs (20 kg)
• Dual handles made from 100% natural cotton bull denim
• Handle length 11.8″ (30 cm), width 1″ (2.5 cm)
• The handles can slightly differ depending on the fulfillment location
• Blank product components sourced from Israel
This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!
A spacious and trendy tote bag to help you carry around everything that matters.
• 100% polyester
• Bag size: 15″ × 15″ (38.1 × 38.1 cm)
• Capacity: 2.6 US gal (10 l)
• Maximum weight limit: 44lbs (20 kg)
• Dual handles made from 100% natural cotton bull denim
• Handle length 11.8″ (30 cm), width 1″ (2.5 cm)
• The handles can slightly differ depending on the fulfillment location
• Blank product components sourced from Israel
This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Mug
$15
Ground your morning ritual in the practice of resilience. Slow down, breathe in, and recenter into whatever your day brings.
• Ceramic
• 11 oz mug dimensions: 3.79″ (9.6 cm) in height, 3.25″ (8.3 cm) in diameter
• 15 oz mug dimensions: 4.69″ (11.9 cm) in height, 3.35″ (8.5 cm) in diameter
• Colored rim, inside, and handle
• Dishwasher and microwave safe
This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!
Ground your morning ritual in the practice of resilience. Slow down, breathe in, and recenter into whatever your day brings.
• Ceramic
• 11 oz mug dimensions: 3.79″ (9.6 cm) in height, 3.25″ (8.3 cm) in diameter
• 15 oz mug dimensions: 4.69″ (11.9 cm) in height, 3.35″ (8.5 cm) in diameter
• Colored rim, inside, and handle
• Dishwasher and microwave safe
This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Poster
$5
Send strength and support to loved ones with an 8.5x11 commemorative poster with original artwork by Jude May.
Send strength and support to loved ones with an 8.5x11 commemorative poster with original artwork by Jude May.
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Round Decal/Sticker
$2
Add a flair of resilience to your water bottle or other favorite item with a round sticker featuring original artwork by Jude May.
Add a flair of resilience to your water bottle or other favorite item with a round sticker featuring original artwork by Jude May.
SOFSA Classic Logo Unisex T-Shirt
$20
Rep SOFSA on the go with this classic tee.
Rep SOFSA on the go with this classic tee.
SOFSA Classic Logo Canvas Tote
$15
Sport your support of SOFSA with this classic and functional canvas tote.
(Totes are available free with a purchase from the Plum & Mule mini-market from 3:30-5pm)
Sport your support of SOFSA with this classic and functional canvas tote.
(Totes are available free with a purchase from the Plum & Mule mini-market from 3:30-5pm)
Add a donation for Syracuse-Onondaga Food Systems Alliance (fiscally sponsored by Syracuse Grows, Inc.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!