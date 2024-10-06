Food Justice Gathering Sales

Single Raffle Ticket item
Single Raffle Ticket
$2
Raffle Ticket 3-Pack item
Raffle Ticket 3-Pack
$5
Raffle Ticket 10-Pack item
Raffle Ticket 10-Pack
$15
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Tote Bag item
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Tote Bag
$15
A spacious and trendy tote bag to help you carry around everything that matters. • 100% polyester • Bag size: 15″ × 15″ (38.1 × 38.1 cm) • Capacity: 2.6 US gal (10 l) • Maximum weight limit: 44lbs (20 kg) • Dual handles made from 100% natural cotton bull denim • Handle length 11.8″ (30 cm), width 1″ (2.5 cm)
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Mug item
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Mug
$15
Ground your morning ritual in the practice of resilience. Slow down, breathe in, and recenter into whatever your day brings. • Ceramic • 11 oz mug dimensions: 3.79″ (9.6 cm) in height, 3.25″ (8.3 cm) in diameter • 15 oz mug dimensions: 4.69″ (11.9 cm) in height, 3.35″ (8.5 cm) in diameter • Colored rim, inside, and handle • Dishwasher and microwave safe
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Poster item
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Poster
$5
Send strength and support to loved ones with an 8.5x11 commemorative poster with original artwork by Jude May.
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Round Decal/Sticker item
Special Edition - Nettle Resilience Round Decal/Sticker
$2
Add a flair of resilience to your water bottle or other favorite item with a round sticker featuring original artwork by Jude May.
SOFSA Classic Logo Unisex T-Shirt item
SOFSA Classic Logo Unisex T-Shirt
$20
Rep SOFSA on the go with this classic tee.
SOFSA Classic Logo Canvas Tote item
SOFSA Classic Logo Canvas Tote
$15
Sport your support of SOFSA with this classic and functional canvas tote. (Totes are available free with a purchase from the Plum & Mule mini-market from 3:30-5pm)
Add a donation for Syracuse-Onondaga Food Systems Alliance (fiscally sponsored by Syracuse Grows, Inc.)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!