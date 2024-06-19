National Softball Association of the Deaf
Sales closed
NSAD Umpire Certification Fees
Already Certified - ASA, NSA, etc
$5
You must send proof of your current certification to the UIC - Tony Crosta
You must send proof of your current certification to the UIC - Tony Crosta
More details...
Closed
No Certification - ASA, NSA, etc
$50
This is required if you have no certification.
This is required if you have no certification.
More details...
Closed
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue