Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets Raffle

Join us for an exciting Scratch-Off Lottery Raffle hosted by University of Hoops basketball program! For just $2 per ticket, you can enter to win one of several bundles of scratch-off tickets. Prizes include:

Grand Prize- $350 worth of scratch-off tickets

1st Prize- $100 worth of scratch-off tickets

2nd Prize- $50 worth of scratch-off tickets

All proceeds from the raffle will go directly towards supporting our players. Funds raised will help with scholarships, travel expenses, and additional basketball and team-building opportunities that foster our athletes' growth and development on and off the court.

Don't miss this chance to win big while making a meaningful impact in the lives of our young athletes.





Online Drawing: Thursday, July 18 at 6 PM

The ticket holder need not be present to win