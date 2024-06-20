Logo
AIGA Asheville
Creative Hangouts - June 2024

81 S. Broadway St. Asheville, NC 28801

Every creative has hit a few bumps and roadblocks, and those experiences come with some seriously valuable lessons. Let’s gather to share our stories, maybe have a few laughs in hindsight, and grow together as a creative community.


🎨 Topic This Month: Lessons Learned the Hard Way


Join us at Mojo Event Hall, 81 S. Broadway St., downtown Asheville, every third Thursday for a stimulating evening that merges networking with insightful discussion.


Event Details:

🗓️ Date: June 20, 2024

📍 Location: Mojo Event Hall

⏰ Time: 5:30 - 7:30 PM

💲 Cost: Free for Members, $5 for Non-Members


Moderated by: Katie Rotanz Gillikin
Panelists: Sierra Cranbrook, Tom Petruccelli, and Sumaya K. Owens



The Evening's Flow:


First Hour: Mingle, network, and connect with fellow creatives.

Second Hour: Dive into a moderated panel discussion


Whether you're navigating the waters of a creative career, juggling artistic passions with professional demands, or simply seeking inspiration from like-minded individuals, this event is for you.


Sponsored by Mojo Coworking, these hangouts are not just events; they're a lifeline to connect, grow, and find your unique equilibrium in the creative world.


🔗 Learn more and join the conversation at www.asheville.aiga.org
🔗 Explore coworking and meeting options at www.mojocoworking.com

🔗 Sign up to volunteer at this event on www.signupgenius.com - volunteers get a free ticket!


Beverages will be provided by Devil's Foot & Buchi (by FedUp Foods)

