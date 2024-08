Gift Card Raffle! All proceeds go to the gymnast that you purchase tickets from to raise money for uniforms, tuition, and competition fees for the upcoming season! But wait... there's an incentive for you! We will be drawing ONE lucky winner to win over $500 in Gift Cards from some of your favorite places!





$5 for 1 ticket!

$20 for 5 tickets!

$25 for 7 tickets!

$40 for 12 tickets!