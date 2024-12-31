SAR Membership Renewal 2024

Dear Compatriot,





As we approach another year dedicated to preserving our heritage and honoring our ancestors who fought for our freedom, we urge you to renew your membership with the Sons of the American Revolution, Battle of Brooklyn Chapter for 2024.





Your renewal also offers an option to make a monetary donation. We understand that life can sometimes get in the way and prevent you from contributing your time. However, making a monetary donation can have an equal impact. Please consider including a donation to support our initiatives such as awards for Eagle Scouts, JROTC programs, Patriot Grave medallions, and other programs and community events.





Renew today to stay connected with fellow compatriots, access resources, and contribute to our shared cause. Together, let's ensure that the spirit of liberty endures for years to come.





Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.



