988 Voices in Color Silent Auction

This piece represents 988 awareness by showing how people can struggle with their self-worth and how they see themselves. The red reflection shows a distorted version of the self, the thoughts, regrets, and words that feel permanent in the moment. It represents things said or done during episodes that don’t feel like who we truly are.



This connects to me personally because with bipolar disorder, I sometimes do things I regret. In those moments, I feel disconnected from who I am and who I want to be. It can feel like I’ve lost myself or forgotten the person I’m trying to become.



But this piece also represents awareness, recognizing that those thoughts and versions of ourselves during mental health struggles are not the full truth of who we are. Support systems like 988 exist so people don’t have to face those moments alone. Even when it feels like ‘it’s not me anymore,’ help and understanding are available.