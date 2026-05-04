988 Voices in Color Silent Auction

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About this event
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The hope that anyone can heal, no matter color or appearance and that we are all connected.
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Depicts we are stronger than the storms in our lives
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Life throws us in so many different directions and situations that rise and fall like a wave. But hope sometimes crashes in mysteriously.
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The transformation represents the change. 988 offers hope, healing, and a listening ear to help transform a bad time to Hope and healing. Like a butterfly.
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I created this piece using a semicolon-shaped digital brush to symbolize how the choice to stay alive can lead to experiencing so much joy and beauty in the world. I incorporated a monarch butterfly as a representation of change and endurance, as they are known for undergoing metamorphosis and traveling great distances to live their lives. I incorporated sunflowers and gave the piece an impressionistic style as a nod to Vincent van Gogh, who created beautiful art despite his mental struggles.
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Butterflies are a symbol of beauty and hope in many cultures. When I see butterflies, especially flying close, it reminds me how pure and beautiful the world can be. So this drawing really just represents a reminder that there is hope in the world.
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I love Path Pals and doggies. They always help me feel better when I’m sad or scared
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This piece represents 988 awareness by showing how people can struggle with their self-worth and how they see themselves. The red reflection shows a distorted version of the self, the thoughts, regrets, and words that feel permanent in the moment. It represents things said or done during episodes that don’t feel like who we truly are.
This connects to me personally because with bipolar disorder, I sometimes do things I regret. In those moments, I feel disconnected from who I am and who I want to be. It can feel like I’ve lost myself or forgotten the person I’m trying to become.
But this piece also represents awareness, recognizing that those thoughts and versions of ourselves during mental health struggles are not the full truth of who we are. Support systems like 988 exist so people don’t have to face those moments alone. Even when it feels like ‘it’s not me anymore,’ help and understanding are available.
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"A Way Out" represents that even in the dark times, there is still light. Depression and suicidal thoughts can feel like a 'stop' to your whole life but really, it's just a pause.
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It's a family hug because they all love each other. Hugs make people calm.
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My butterfly spreads kindness to give people hope. When you have a problem you can talk to a teacher or your mom or dad for connection.
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Picture a tent unzipped and opened- you are looking out, viewing a path lined with flowers, trees, mountains, a sunrise and a fresh start.
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I drew a girl because she will show hope and healing to girls that feel alone.
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If you need help call 988. Keep trying and don't give up.
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I want everyone to have peace and kindness. My poster represents how we don't have to be alone or sad.
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She is worried and doesn't want to talk so her mouth is sewn shut. I used lots of colors around her to make her happy.
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To remember that there is always kindness, hope, peace, and happiness in the world.
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If you are sad then 988 can help you find happiness.
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I chose to draw this because it has positive thinking on it. She's calling because she's sad, but 988 is helping her.
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My artwork represents hope, healing, and connection. The tornado symbolizes the emotional storms people often experience throughout life—moments of chaos, uncertainty, and pain that can make us feel overwhelmed. Within the storm, subtle streaks of light break through the darkness to represent hope, reminding us that even in the midst of life’s hardest moments there is still light and a path forward.
The droplets of water represent both the physical storm and the emotional hurt that often comes with difficult experiences. They reflect the tears and struggles that people carry while moving through those storms.
I also placed my handprint within the tornado as a symbol of connection. It represents reaching into the storm to remind others they are not alone—offering support, understanding, and a helping hand toward healing.
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