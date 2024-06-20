John Lautner Foundation Shop

By agreement with the Googie Company, the Foundation is delighted to offer the DVD of Infinite Space: The Architecture of John Lautner.
Infinite Space, a documentary feature film, traces the lifelong quest of visionary genius John Lautner to create “architecture that has no beginning and no end.” It is the story of brilliance and of a complicated life – and the most sensual architecture of the 20th century. (90 minutes)
SPECIAL FEATURES
Architect/editor Frank Escher comments on eight spatial portraits of Lautner masterpieces: Marbrisa, Elrod, Pearlman, Walstrom, Turner, Silvertop, Schaffer and the Chemosphere. (3-6 minutes each)
Director Murray Grigor shares his thoughts on filming INFINITE SPACE with clips from the feature. (12 minutes)
Lautner A - Z
$55
DESCRIPTION
from the front flap:
This book provides an unprecedented treasury of information about all of Lautner’s built works. It is an odyssey, the story of two architects on a mission: Jan-Richard Kikkert and Tycho Saariste located, visited and described all the surviving buildings. This began with finding the correct addresses through Google Earth and ended with studying dusty rolls of drawings in owners’ attics. Each house visit is described separately, with a focus on striking architectonic elements, the locations and the clients. Kikkert and Saariste also conducted extensive (archival) research on buildings that no longer exist and designs that were never built. The book is richly illustrated, often with photographs made especially for this book.
352 p, ills colour & bw, 17 x 24 cm, pb, English
INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING: Shipping outside the U.S. is quite expensive. You may find it better to order directly from one of the authors: write to [email protected].
