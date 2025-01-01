Raffle tix for a Dreamland Retreat!

All proceeds will go towards repair and maintenance of the access road to Dreamland Sanctuary.

We need at least 3 more loads of gravel, plus ditch work in order to repair the flood damage, and preserve access for all the goodness we can offer you.









The winner of this raffle gets a private Retreat at Dreamland!

~a special opportunity to work with an experienced spiritual guide while rooted in sacred land for the tending to your soul.

Includes 2 night stay in Verbena Vista, the Druid's Cottage plus a guided ritual customized for your unique needs.

You will be held in the profound peace of the land and the soulful support of Fearn.

Valued at $350-650





To be scheduled at your convenience and our availability.

Expires Aug. 21 2025.



