Nutcracker Shop

Celebrate the timeless charm of "Erie's NUTCRACKER Reimagined" with our beautifully crafted Nutcracker Dolls, available in a variety of enchanting designs. Whether you love classic soldiers, regal kings, or whimsical characters, there's a perfect Nutcracker for everyone. These exquisite collectibles make delightful holiday decor, cherished gifts, or keepsakes for fans of the beloved performance. Start your collection or add a touch of magic to your home today - shop our Nutcracker Dolls now!
Bring home the elegance of the holiday season with our "Nutcracker Ballerina Snow Globe!" Featuring a beautifully detailed ballerina amidst a sparkling snowstorm, this enchanting keepsake celebrates the timeless story of "The Nutcracker." Perfect for dancers, collectors, and fans of holiday magic, it makes a thoughtful gift or a stunning addition to your festive decor. Let the music of "The Nutcracker" fill your heart as you watch the snow gently swirl. Order yours today and cherish the beauty of the performance all year long!
A smaller version of the beautiful Ballerina Snow Globe.
This story introduces us to a magical Nutcracker adventure, created just for the city of Erie! After the theater was closed for two years, first because of the pandemic and then for exciting renovations, the Warner Theatre reopened with a very special “Nutcracker” performance. Local artist Christina Maria was inspired to make a new version that honored the traditions of the Erie Civic Ballet / Lake Erie Ballet, which has performed “The Nutcracker” for 62 years. "Erie’s Nutcracker Reimagined" premiered on December 17, 2022, bringing the enchanting music of Tchaikovsky to life, with some new surprises. For the first time, performers spoke during the “party scene”, adding extra fun while keeping the traditional ballet dances. The story’s backdrop was inspired by Erie’s historic landmarks, making it feel like the whole city was part of the magic. It was a true celebration of Erie’s talented dancers and actors coming together in a performance that Erie will remember for years to come.
Add a touch of local artistry and holiday magic to your dance collection with these handmade Nutcracker-themed pointe shoes! Crafted by a talented Erie artist, each shoe is uniquely designed with details of a scene from "Erie's NUTCRACKER Reimagined." This one-of-a-kind pointe shoe is perfect for collectors, performers, or anyone looking to celebrate the Nutcracker tradition.
Own a Piece of the Magic! Commemorate this season's "Erie's NUTCRACKER Reimagined" with a beautifully designed poster! Celebrate the enchantment of the season with your own piece of magic!
Make your Nutcracker experience truly unforgettable! Stop by our lobby and snap a memorable photo with the stunning Greyhound dogs who appear live in Erie's Nutcracker Reimagined. These elegant canine performers are fan favorites, and now you can capture a magical moment with them up close.
