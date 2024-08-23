Nutcracker Shop

This story introduces us to a magical Nutcracker adventure, created just for the city of Erie! After the theater was closed for two years, first because of the pandemic and then for exciting renovations, the Warner Theatre reopened with a very special “Nutcracker” performance. Local artist Christina Maria was inspired to make a new version that honored the traditions of the Erie Civic Ballet / Lake Erie Ballet, which has performed “The Nutcracker” for 62 years. "Erie’s Nutcracker Reimagined" premiered on December 17, 2022, bringing the enchanting music of Tchaikovsky to life, with some new surprises. For the first time, performers spoke during the “party scene”, adding extra fun while keeping the traditional ballet dances. The story’s backdrop was inspired by Erie’s historic landmarks, making it feel like the whole city was part of the magic. It was a true celebration of Erie’s talented dancers and actors coming together in a performance that Erie will remember for years to come.