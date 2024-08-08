Magic City Harvest's Tailgate Fundraiser Silent Auction

Fall in love with Tuscany with a seven-night stay for six in an Italian villa in the Cortona countryside!
• Unwind with a private pool and gardens overlooking the rolling hills and valley
• Discover the nearby medieval towns of Cortona, Arezzo, and Montepulciano
• Savor an optional private wine tasting or day-trip to world-famous Florence
• Immerse yourself in Italian art and culture with handpicked experiences available to add on
• Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
*Flights not included in package.
Email [email protected] for more details/photos!
All Inclusive Trip for 2 to a Mexican Resort: 4 Nights
$1,650
Starting bid
Your all-inclusive experience at your choice of five-star Marival Luxury Resort includes 4 nights for 2 guests in a beautiful standard room in Banderas Bay or Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico.
• Unwind in your elegant standard room boasting a private balcony and sweeping views
• Indulge in all-inclusive amenities, including international on-site dining and 24-hour room service
• Make a splash with resort pools, beach access, and non-motorized water sports
• Upgrade to enjoy daily activities including live entertainment
• Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Need to know:
• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
-Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary.
Complimentary room service incurs a 10% service charge per order.
-Please note, Marival Armony Luxury Resort is an adults-only resort located outside the Punta Mita resort gates and does not have access to Punta Mita resort. Occupancy for 2 adults at Marival Armony or 2 adults and 2 children under the age of 6 at Marival Distinct. Adults must be between 35 and 75 years of age.
*Flights not included in package.
Email [email protected] for more details/photos!
Las Vegas Getaway for 2: 5 Nights
$1,300
Starting bid
Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.
• Make yourself at home in an inviting standard room
• Hit the jackpot with an array of amenities including resort restaurants and shopping
• Unwind with resort pools and on-site spas
• Experience the best of Vegas with the Strip and iconic venues minutes away
• Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Need to Know
• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
-Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
-Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
-Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
*Flights not included in package.
Email [email protected] for more details/photos!
Kate Spade Medium Knot Pebble Leather Handbag
$50
Starting bid
The Knott Colorblock Tote from Kate Spade is stylish and versatile! Featuring pebbled leather, a magnetic snap, gold-plated hardware and zip closure, it is your perfect bag! The interior features a zip pocket, snap pocket, and zipped center compartment.
Measurements:
Approx. 9" x 10" x 5.4" bag; 5.5" handle drop; 22" strap length
Solid/Pattern
Value: $250
2 Auburn Football Tickets: Club Seats with Buffet Included
$100
Starting bid
2 Auburn Football Club Tickets with seat backs and a buffet included! The winner can choose from the ULM game on 11/16 or the Texas A&M game on 11/23. Front row seats, located right above section 34. Don't miss out on premium viewing of the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium!
Donated by: Steve Sain
Earthborn Pottery Set
$50
Starting bid
Earthborn pottery pieces are each a labor of love; handmade, heartfelt, and designed with inspiration from nature in all its glory: These featured pieces are rustic yet elegant and will become your favorite for your morning coffee or a beautiful focal point in your kitchen.
Value: $150
Case of Edmeades Zinfandel Wine-12 bottles
$100
Starting bid
This Zinfandel begins with concentrated aromas of baking spices including cinnamon and cloves. The spices give way to aromas of blackberries, black currants, and dried sage. The texture is round and the fruit expression is focused and lush. It is described as medium-full bodied, dry, with medium acidity.
Value: $240
4 Squadron Tickets + Merch
$50
Starting bid
Don't miss out on 4 tickets to a Birmingham Squadron regular season game! Merchandise included in this purchase includes:
A signed Squadron bucket hat
A Squadron flag
A Squadron drawstring bag
A Squadron necklace
A Squadron cup
Squadron sunglasses
Donated by The Birmingham Squadron
Value: $200
INVU Sunglasses-Dark Metal
$50
Starting bid
Swiss-made polarized sunglasses from INVU for men. Dark metal frame 54 18 140. It comes with a case, cleaning cloth, and cleaner.
Donated by Magic City Eyecare
Value: $150
INVU Sunglasses-Matte Black
$50
Starting bid
Swiss made Ultra polarized sunglasses from INVU for men. Matte black frame with silver arms 57-16-140. It comes with a case, cleaning cloth, and cleaner.
Donated by Magic City Eyecare.
Value: $150
Signed Basketball by Samford Head Coach: Bucky McMillan
$50
Starting bid
Don't miss out on a signed basketball by Samford Head Coach, Bucky McMillan! Coach McMillan has won three straight Southern Conference Coach of the Year awards and the last two regular-season league titles. He has already become the most accomplished coach in school history after just four years. His frenetic style of play called “Bucky Ball” has won 20-plus games the last three seasons.
Kate Spade Morgan Double-Zip Dome Crossbody
$50
Starting bid
The Morgan Crossbody is perfect for carrying the important things without all the bulk! It features 2 interior zip compartments, interior slip pocket, zip around closure, pinmount logo and 3 card slots.
Measurements:
Length: 2.5 in.
Height: 5.75 in
Width: 8.25 in.
Materials:
Saffiano Leather
Leather Trim
Value: $171
Donated by: LuAnn Newman
4 VIP Legion Tickets
$80
Starting bid
Established in 2018, Birmingham Legion FC is the Magic City’s first and only locally owned and operated professional soccer franchise. Legion FC qualified for the USLC Playoffs following each of the club’s first five seasons and plays all of its home games at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham. Enjoy a Legion game with the comforts of VIP perks!
Donated by Birmingham Legion FC
Value: $250
Blanton’s Original Single Barrel-Stopper N
$50
Starting bid
This world-renowned single barrel bourbon boasts a sweet flavor profile with hints of citrus and oak. The creamy aroma of vanilla is complemented by notes of caramel and butterscotch, while familiar baking spices like clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon add depth. Since its introduction in 1984, Blanton’s Original has set the standard for single barrel bourbons. Enjoy it neat or over ice. Bottled at 46.5% ABV.
Value: $95
Donated by George Thagard
Willett Pot Still Reserve Small Batch Bourbon
$50
Starting bid
Willett Pot Still Reserve is a mean single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon. Aged for between eight and ten years, Willett Pot Still Reserve earned the Gold Medal for taste at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2008, and the Double Gold Medal for design. Its unique shape and design are meant to resemble the pot still that was used for generations at the Willett Distilling Company. Soft and elegant on the nose, this bourbon has slight notes of vanilla, coconut and cinnamon.
Each bottle is sealed with a label identifying the individual aging barrel, the number of the bottle within the series of bottles for that barrel, and the total number of bottles from the barrel.
Value: $100
Donated by: George Thagard
Oak Street Scalp Treatment + Blow Dry
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious scalp treatment and blow dry from Oak Street Hair Group! In addition to master stylists, this salon was voted Mtn Brook's Best in 2024. Indulge in an afternoon of pampering at Oak Street!
Donated by Oak Street Hair Group, Inc
Wine Trio
$50
Starting bid
Wines in this trio include:
-2021 Neyers Chardonnay Carneros District, Sonoma County
-2022 The Vice Wine Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
-2023 Quinta de Calcada Vinhao "Porta del Calcada Rose". Vinho Verde, Portugal
2021 Neyers Chardonnay has vivid, rich aromas of roasted peanuts, butterscotch, and toasted oak lead to ultraripe golden apple & marzipan flavors in this full bodied, lush and soft wine.
2022 Cabernet Sauvignon is rich ruby red with radiant aromas of dark fruits and a bouquet of vanilla bean, fresh tobacco leaf and fall spices. The flavors are bright & focused with layers of confit plum, blackberry jam, and coca powder.
2023 Quinta da Calcada Produced from the local red Vinhão grape, is generous, ripe and full of easy red fruitiness. Acidity shows easily, and with a light touch. At the end, the texture smooths out and the wine is ready to drink.
Value: $93
Donated by: Classic Wines
Uncle G's Pizza Gift Card for $50
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious pizza dinner from Birmingham's favorite, Uncle G's Pizza! Uncle G's takes pride in serving the highest quality imported/premium meats and cheeses, paired with the freshest ingredients available. They craft their pizza dough by hand, fresh every day!
Donated by Uncle G's Pizza
Value: $50
$100 Fleet Feet Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Fleet Feet has been inspiring the runner in everyone since 1976 through expert shoe outfitting, quality apparel and accessories, running programs, and community events. Don't let the opportunity pass you by to grab this deal!
$25 Ashley Macs Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
Ashley Mac’s Kitchen offers homemade southern food like casseroles, sides, salads, dips and entrees like the craveable poppy seed chicken and chicken salad trio. Ask anyone in the Birmingham area, and they know about Ashley Mac’s Kitchen home-cooked meals (that don’t require all of the prep time and cleanup!). Enjoy this deal before its gone!
