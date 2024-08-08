Magic City Harvest's Tailgate Fundraiser Silent Auction

Willett Pot Still Reserve is a mean single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon. Aged for between eight and ten years, Willett Pot Still Reserve earned the Gold Medal for taste at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2008, and the Double Gold Medal for design. Its unique shape and design are meant to resemble the pot still that was used for generations at the Willett Distilling Company. Soft and elegant on the nose, this bourbon has slight notes of vanilla, coconut and cinnamon. Each bottle is sealed with a label identifying the individual aging barrel, the number of the bottle within the series of bottles for that barrel, and the total number of bottles from the barrel. Value: $100 Donated by: George Thagard

Willett Pot Still Reserve is a mean single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon. Aged for between eight and ten years, Willett Pot Still Reserve earned the Gold Medal for taste at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2008, and the Double Gold Medal for design. Its unique shape and design are meant to resemble the pot still that was used for generations at the Willett Distilling Company. Soft and elegant on the nose, this bourbon has slight notes of vanilla, coconut and cinnamon. Each bottle is sealed with a label identifying the individual aging barrel, the number of the bottle within the series of bottles for that barrel, and the total number of bottles from the barrel. Value: $100 Donated by: George Thagard

More details...