Valentine Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Fundraiser

A box of one dozen chocolate-covered strawberries, consisting of six milk chocolate and six white chocolate.
No deliveries. Pick-up is available at Parkside's Hospital (located at 1239 S. Trenton in Tulsa, OK), from February 12-14.
A box of one dozen chocolate-covered strawberries, consisting of six milk chocolate and six white chocolate.
No deliveries. Pick-up is available at Parkside's Hospital (located at 1239 S. Trenton in Tulsa, OK), from February 12-14.
Add a donation for Parkside, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!