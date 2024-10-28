COCK TALES: A Pop-Up Benefit Performance for The Pack

The Suggested Donation is $200.
This amount directly contributes to The Pack's annual operations as well as direct support for all four performances.
The Pack is fiscally sponsored by Notch Theater Company, and your donation will directly reach The Pack by filling out this form!
The Suggested Donation is $200.
This amount directly contributes to The Pack's annual operations as well as direct support for all four performances.
The Pack is fiscally sponsored by Notch Theater Company, and your donation will directly reach The Pack by filling out this form!
Pay-What-You-Can
Free
You're welcome to use the below donation section to include a pay-what-you-can donation that will directly contribute to The Pack's annual operations and development of future performances.
The Pack is fiscally sponsored by Notch Theater Company, and your donation will directly reach The Pack by filling out this form!
You're welcome to use the below donation section to include a pay-what-you-can donation that will directly contribute to The Pack's annual operations and development of future performances.
The Pack is fiscally sponsored by Notch Theater Company, and your donation will directly reach The Pack by filling out this form!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!