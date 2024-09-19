Chaffee County United Soccer Club's 2024 Holiday Fundraiser
4.5" Potted Red Poinsettia
$25
Traditional Red Poinsettias brings holiday cheer to any home, business or office. These smaller poinsettias are ideally sized for tabletops, make the perfect host gift or for more dramatic effect can be clustered in groups of multiples.
Each Pot is 4.5" with 4-5 vibrant red blooms, 10-12" wide and 12" tall. Pot is plastic - complementary gold foil covering is available upon request.
By purchasing with us, you are helping support our beloved Chaffee County United players, programs and coaches. Thank you for considering CCU for your holidays shopping.
Gold Foil Pot Cover
Free
Add a complementary decorative gold foil cover to you poinsettia. Please only 1 per purchased poinsettia.
Add a donation for Chaffee County United Soccer Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!