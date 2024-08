Bergen County Crime Stoppers will be hosting a “Tricky Tray” fundraiser and beefsteak dinner on Thursday, October 3, 2024, from 6:00 PM till 10:00 PM at The Elan, 111 US Route 46 West, Lodi, New Jersey. We will also have live comedy entertainment to make the evening the most enjoyable it can be. This event will benefit our organization by raising monies to help us continue to provide cash rewards to citizens who provide tips that help solve crimes in our communities.