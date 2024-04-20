CDC Robin McManus Scholarship Raffle

Celebrate diversity, inclusion, and the expansion of young minds that happens at the Child Development Center!





On April 20th, 2024, we will host the McManus Scholarship Event, honoring the memory of our beloved former teacher, Robin McManus. Funds raised go toward our endowed scholarship, ensuring our programs are available to all families at Kent State and the surrounding communities.





In addition, we are hosting a raffle in the weeks leading up to the event! Tickets are on sale virtually, in-person at the CDC one day only, and at the McManus event. The final drawing is on April 20th at the end of our evening program (winners do not need to be present at the event).





2024 Raffle baskets





Basket #1 Cleveland Guardians





Donated in honor of Robin McManus, this exciting prize includes:

Autographed jersey

Four (4) tickets to a regular season baseball game

Guardians Swag





Basket #2 Miller Custom Bathrooms Gear

Donated by Miller Custom Bathrooms, this handy basket includes:

YETI tumbler, Carhartt cooler, deluxe shower squeegee, Stonetech stone and tile cleaner, medium t-shirt, graph paper pad, can koozie, and stress ball!





Basket #3 Children's Dental Basket

Donated by Martin Dental Care, this fun-filled item includes:

Melissa & Doug and Play-doh dentist sets, Philips Sonicare kids electric toothbrush, three (3) children's books, kids' flossers, fun dental tablets (to check for plaque), and a baby tooth box (for the tooth fairy)!





Basket #4 Family Gift Card Basket





Donated by businesses and local families, our last basket includes:

Gift certificate and treat from Popped, Gift Certificate and coffee from Scribbles, Gift Certificates from Off the Wagon, Daisy Pop, and Primary.com (online children's clothing shop). Total value of over $125!!!













Event-only Mystery Basket!

NEW to our event this year:

We will be offering one extra Mystery Basket, available ONLY at the event on April 20th. This basket raffle will be cash-only, exclusively Saturday evening. Join us that night as we reveal this basket, filled with delightful offerings for one lucky winner!





If you would like to attend the McManus Scholarship Event in-person, please click this link for event tickets and further information.





Thank you for all your support!