CASA of Jefferson County
10th Annual CASA Golf Scramble Teams Registration

3800 E Fairfield Rd, Mt Vernon, IL 62864, USA

Please join us for a 4-person golf scramble set for Friday, October 4, 2024 at Green Hills Country Club in Mt. Vernon, IL. 


Registration opens at 9:30 with tee off scheduled for 10:30. The price per 4-person team is $400. This covers greens fees, cart fees, lunch, and all water, soda, and beer. 


Prizes: 


2 Flights, prizes in each flight:

1st Place - $300

2nd Place - $200


Longest Drive

Longest Putt

Closest to the Pin


CASA of Jefferson County is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit organization. Your gifts are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.


Sponsorships available!

