10th Annual CASA Golf Scramble Teams Registration

Please join us for a 4-person golf scramble set for Friday, October 4, 2024 at Green Hills Country Club in Mt. Vernon, IL.
Registration opens at 9:30 with tee off scheduled for 10:30. The price per 4-person team is $400. This covers greens fees, cart fees, lunch, and all water, soda, and beer.
Prizes:
2 Flights, prizes in each flight:
1st Place - $300
2nd Place - $200
Longest Drive
Longest Putt
Closest to the Pin
CASA of Jefferson County is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit organization. Your gifts are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.
Sponsorships available!