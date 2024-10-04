10th Annual CASA Golf Scramble Teams Registration

Please join us for a 4-person golf scramble set for Friday, October 4, 2024 at Green Hills Country Club in Mt. Vernon, IL.





Registration opens at 9:30 with tee off scheduled for 10:30. The price per 4-person team is $400. This covers greens fees, cart fees, lunch, and all water, soda, and beer.





Prizes:





2 Flights, prizes in each flight:

1st Place - $300

2nd Place - $200





Longest Drive

Longest Putt

Closest to the Pin





CASA of Jefferson County is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit organization. Your gifts are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.





Sponsorships available!