September Giving Back Charity Trivia and Silent Auction Night

For $25 plus fees, come enjoy an all-you-can-eat pizza, wings, salad, pasta, garlic knots, and non-alcoholic drink buffet. All while helping benefit Cartersville Women's Outreach Women's Center. Cartersville Outreach Women’s Center is an 8-10 month faith-based residential program. The residents enrolled are required to fully cooperate with our guidelines and participate in the program in order to stay enrolled. The program is free of charge to its residents, so their main focus can be their relationship with the Lord and their sobriety. During their stay, they begin by receiving spiritual mentorship, participating in Biblical curriculum's, and growing their relationship with the Lord. This program is designed for them to become sober-minded individuals as they transition back into the community. In addition to the daily Bible Studies and spiritual guidance within the facility, residents will also attend Church services with us at Cartersville Outreach Ministry multiple times a week.

