Live Auction

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Starting bid
July 26th at 1:35 pm Fenway Park
Kids run the bases!
Dell Tech Club Seats - 4 tickets + VIP Parking
With unmatched views of Fenway Park and the Boston skyline, you and your 3 guests will be in the Dell Technologies Club, located on Fenway's lower club level behind home plate, providing you with incomparable views of the park along with a fine dining experience for those visiting America's Most Beloved Ballpark. Inside you will find an elegant, climate-controlled restaurant with three full-service bar areas. This exclusive club is the perfect place to take friends, family, or business guests.
Donated by the Athens Family
Starting bid
The perfect three-night getaway to the woods, yet close to everything! Beautiful custom log home and guest cabin that sit on the banks of the Sugar River in Newport, NH. Ten minutes to Mount Sunapee for skiing or snowboarding, 15 minutes to Lake Sunapee for all your lakeside and boating needs, and 50 feet from the Sugar River where you can fish, splash around, or just relax. The main cabin includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and comfortably sleeps 6.
The guest cabin is open year-round (heated via wood stove) and has a queen bed plus loft with a twin mattress. Great spot for the whole family to enjoy, including dogs!
Redeem April 2025 through March 2026.
Starting bid: $250
Donated by the Crowell Family
Starting bid
Little WhiteFace Suite | Up to 5 Guests
3 nights of bliss! Located on the first and second floors of our Colonial House, our Little Whiteface Suites are wonderful for a family up to five people. At over 760 square feet, it has a main room king bed, pull-out sofa and gas fireplace. The children’s room has two twin beds. Plus there are two full baths, so there’s room for all. A large private balcony has fabulous views of Mirror Lake and High Peak Mountains, and is close to the water’s edge.
Enjoy complimentary breakfast and dinner daily
in the View restaurant.
Starting bid
Kids’ Pizza Making Party
for up to 20 people
Donated by the Frattaroli Family
Starting bid: $300
Starting bid
You and three friends will enjoy a skippered weekday afternoon sail (approx. 12:30pm – 4pm) on a 44 foot sailboat, Kayla, around Boston Harbor with lunch provided. Participants must be at least 14 years old.
The boat is featured in the extended version of Ben Affleck’s The Town. “Gozzard 44 MKII Ketch” (2008 Annapolis Sail Boat Show)
Boat is docked at Constitution Marina in Charlestown. Sail takes place at a date that is mutually agreeable (usually between June and September, weather permitting). Good for 1 year.
Starting bid: $600
Donated by Larry and Valerie Post
Starting bid
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