Live Auction

The perfect three-night getaway to the woods, yet close to everything! Beautiful custom log home and guest cabin that sit on the banks of the Sugar River in Newport, NH. Ten minutes to Mount Sunapee for skiing or snowboarding, 15 minutes to Lake Sunapee for all your lakeside and boating needs, and 50 feet from the Sugar River where you can fish, splash around, or just relax. The main cabin includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and comfortably sleeps 6.

The guest cabin is open year-round (heated via wood stove) and has a queen bed plus loft with a twin mattress. Great spot for the whole family to enjoy, including dogs!

Redeem April 2025 through March 2026.

Starting bid: $250





Donated by the Crowell Family