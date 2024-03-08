Memberships

Free

No expiration

You can sign up as a Guest and get all our emailing's. That will keep you updated on what is going on. You can always upgrade to a member and get our Quarterly Magazine.

Sustaining Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

1 Adult 18 & older. This includes email updates, a copy of the Montana Fur Harvesters Quarterly Magazine. All memberships run from Jan 1 to Dec 31

Junior Membership "18 & under"
$10

Renews yearly on: December 31

Juniors get a EMAILED copy of the magazine and a membership card. All memberships run from Jan 1 to Dec 31

Family Membership
$40

Renews yearly on: December 31

This includes two adults and 2 juniors. This includes a copy of the Montana Fur Harvesters Quarterly Magazine. These funds are deeply appreciated and help us to cover costs. We are all volunteers here at the Montana Fur Harvester. All memberships run from Jan 1 to Dec 31

Annual Charter Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: December 31

As a annual charter membership, you are named in each quarterly magazine issue for the year. This includes a copy of the Montana Fur Harvesters Quarterly Magazine. These funds are deeply appreciated and help us to cover costs. We are all volunteers here at the Montana Fur Harvester. All memberships run from Jan 1 to Dec 31

Magazine Subscription to Trappers Post
$14

Valid for one year

You get copies mailed to you for one year.

Magazine Subscription to Trappers World
$18

Valid for one year

You get copies mailed to you for one year.

Magazine Subscription to The Trapper
$12

Valid for one year

You get copies mailed to you for one year.

