ISSA-HR Presents - Real-World OSINT Applications

Tuesday, April 9th, 2024

Real-World OSINT Applications

By

Len Gonzales,

Owner, Ally Cyber Investigations, LLC

Len is a Cyber Investigator and former U.S. Naval Intelligence Analyst, who offers over 30 years of expertise. From supporting the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) to addressing cyber issues globally, his experience expands diverse areas, including counterintelligence, force protection, and high-profile cases. As the owner of Ally Cyber Investigations, LLC, Len assists individuals and families facing online challenges. He is also an author and public speaker about online safety and security.

Join him on 9 April 2024 for a presentation on real-world OSINT applications, covering his background, case studies, and practical exercises.









5:30 PM – 6:00 PM Meet, Greet and Network ECPI University

6:00 PM – 6:15 PM Introduction and upcoming events discussion 5555 Greenwich Rd

6:15 PM – 7:15 PM Speakers Presentation and Q&A Suite 360

7:15 PM – 7:45 PM ISSA-HR Business Meeting (Meeting ends) Virginia Beach, VA 23462

7:45 PM Unofficial social @ Plaza Degollado Mexican Grill

Register at:

Join Zoom Meeting Link:https://zoom.us/j/96176658129?pwd=ZGd6WU02LzdnYnErMFBsYnp2L2F3UT09







