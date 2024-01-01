Logo
Hope 4 You Community Development Corporation
BBQ Dinner Fundraiser for Love-A-Block Food Program

4951 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037, USA

Get ready to fire up your taste buds and support a great cause with our BBQ Dinner Fundraiser! Join us in providing essential meals to those in need by ordering a delicious barbecue dinner, all in support of the Love-A-Block Food Program, which feeds over 400 individuals weekly.


What to Expect:

  • Savory BBQ Dinners: Choose from a selection of perfectly smoked meats, complemented by classic sides. Each dinner is prepared with care, ready to delight your palate and warm your heart.
  • Easy Online Ordering: TO GUARANTEE YOUR ORDER SIMPLY REGISTER AND PLACE YOUR ORDER ONLINE BY APRIL 30TH.  On the day of the event, just swing by our pick-up location to collect your freshly made barbecue dinner.


Menu Options:

  • BBQ Chicken Dinner 
  • Spare Ribs Dinner
  • Brisket Dinner
  • Combo Dinner (1/4 Chicken, Brisket, Spare Ribs, and Link)
  • Each dinner includes sides such as potato salad, green beans, baked beans, a roll, a beverage, and dessert.

Pricing:

  • Dinner Plates: $25-$40
