2026 AAOP Night at the Race

Adults (ages 21 and over) will enjoy an evening with family and friends filled with betting, raffles, and horse racing.
BYOB (Beer & Wine ONLY) and snacks (no meal will be provided for this event)
Choose this ticket type only to purchase an entire table of 8.
Adults (ages 21 and over) will enjoy an evening with family and friends filled with betting, raffles, and horse racing.
BYOB (Beer & Wine ONLY) and snacks (no meal will be provided for this event)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!