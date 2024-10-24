Vendor Application Form for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Theta Alpha Zeta Chapter 50th Anniversary

Your vending space will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. For Friday evening, you may arrive as early as 4:45 PM to set up your display. On Saturday, you may arrive as early as 7:45 AM. Your table will be assigned to you by the committee. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee.

Your vending space will include a 6'x30" table, tablecloth, and two chairs. For Friday evening, you may arrive as early as 4:45 PM to set up your display. On Saturday, you may arrive as early as 7:45 AM. Your table will be assigned to you by the committee. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the committee.

More details...