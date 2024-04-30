Favorite Stitches - Fabric Book 2 Part Class

During this class, you will learn how to make 14 different stitches, make a fabric book, make a book cover and closure, how to attach beads for accent, hoop and more. Cost is $25 for ECA Members and $30 for Non-ECA Members. This is a 2 part class on Saturday May 4 10am-3pm and Saturday May 18 10am-3pm.





Fee is due upon registration. There are 6spots open for the class. Registration closes April 30, 2024. If you have any questions, contact Kayla Adams at [email protected] or 704-866-3607.





When registering, review your order summary to ensure that no additional contributions are added. No refunds are given for contributions given above the ticketed amount.



