Favorite Stitches - Fabric Book 2 Part Class

959 Osceola St, Gastonia, NC 28054, USA

During this class, you will learn how to make 14 different stitches, make a fabric book, make a book cover and closure, how to attach beads for accent, hoop and more. Cost is $25 for ECA Members and $30 for Non-ECA Members. This is a 2 part class on Saturday May 4 10am-3pm and Saturday May 18 10am-3pm.


Fee is due upon registration. There are 6spots open for the class. Registration closes April 30, 2024. If you have any questions, contact Kayla Adams at [email protected] or 704-866-3607.


When registering, review your order summary to ensure that no additional contributions are added. No refunds are given for contributions given above the ticketed amount.


*By registering you agree to participate in this workshop. Refunds will not be given unless the class is cancelled. Should a refund be given, it will be sent via a paper check within 30 days of refund notice.*

