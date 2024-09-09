Evangelism Outreach

In this first session, I will teach your team the fundamentals of Biblical intimacy - How to worship God as explained in the New and the Old Testament types and antitypes. This modeling is very comprehensive, having many tools for applying worship in the closet which may then be retooled, on the spot, in the market place for power and authority.
Learning to Pray
$150
3 left!
Here we learn to pray. Applying the tools from session one to the actual trial and error of becoming one with God.
We will apply the Bible to each step, discuss the episode with your leaders and move to the next objective. The outcome of this session is the knowledge to rightly, honorably and powerfully share with God our praise of His Holiness.
Practicing sessions (2)
$300
3 left!
Participate with your team in instructing volunteers to understand how to become empowered to "Go into all the world" to evangelize. After this first instruction session, your volunteers will have a week or two to learn praying and to study their gospel presentation. With that advancing and accomplished, they might return for a short review before joining together with their instructors for community evangelism.
