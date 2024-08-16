NATS in-person sales store

The guide is organized alphabetically by genus and species. Each truffle species has photos of the truffle and its spores, a written description of when and where it is found, and comments on edibility and other characteristics. The book's introduction has a wealth of information about truffle ecology, responsible harvesting methods, edibility, and other relevant information. At the end is a glossary of mycological terms and translations of the latin and greek words that make up scientific truffle names. Support NATS by purchasing this one-of-a-kind book!
Trees, Truffles, and Beasts (Book)
$25
Because today's decisions are tomorrow's consequences, every small effort makes a difference, but a broader understanding of our environmental problems is necessary to the development of sustainable ecosystem policies. In Trees, Truffles, and Beasts, Chris Maser, Andrew W. Claridge, and James M. Trappe make a compelling case that we must first understand the complexity and interdependency of species and habitats from the microscopic level to the gigantic. Comparing forests in the Pacific Northwestern United States and Southeastern mainland of Australia, the authors show how easily observable speciesùtrees and mammalsùare part of a complicated infrastructure that includes fungi, lichens, and organisms invisible to the naked eye, such as microbes.
Eminently readable, this important book shows that forests are far more complicated than most of us might think, which means simplistic policies will not save them. Understanding the biophysical intricacies of our life-support systems just might. Support NATS and it's efforts by purchasing this fascinating book!
NATS Truffle Cookbook
$10
Shipping included in the US. Sorry, we cannot ship internationally.
The new NATS cookbook has many truffle and mushroom recipes, from Truffled Ice Cream to Hedgehog Hedgehogs. Support NATS by purchasing one of the most complete truffle recipe books in print.
Totem T-Shirt
$25
Designed by Christine Roberts of British Columbia.
Embroidered Totem T-Shirt
$30
Sideways Vole T-Shirt
$20
Designed by Gillian Poss of Corvallis.
Forward Facing Vole T-Shirt
$20
Small vole tote bag
$10
Larger vole tote bag
$15
