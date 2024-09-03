6th Annual Ayala Golf Classic

1800 Carbon Canyon Rd

Chino Hills, CA 91709, USA

Foursome Special
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Package includes 4 players.
Player Registration
$200
Player fee for Ayala Classic. Individual player names can be registered during checkout.
Albatross Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Main Tournament Sponsor (limit one) Includes two foursomes, two tee signs, two additional dinner guests, and company name recognized at banquet
Eagle Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes one foursome, one banner, and one tee sign
Birdie Sponsorship
$1,500
Includes one twosome and one tee sign
Par Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes company logo on ball markers provided to all players
Hole Sponsor
$400
Advertise your business on the course.
Tee it Up
$300
Company logo on golf tees provided to all players
Bag it
$200
Include your company logo on gift bags to players
Bulldog Package
$50
(Valued at $95) This includes the following: 3 Mulligans - $15 Closest to Pin - $10 Tee Off Closer on a Hole - $10 Straightest Drive - $10 Longest Drive - $10 Putting Contest - $10 Hole-in-One Contest - $10 Breakfast Drink - $10
Helicopter ball drop
$10
Helicopter Ball drop ticket. 1 ball per entry.
Add a donation for Ayala Golf Team

$

