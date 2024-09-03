6th Annual Ayala Golf Classic

Player fee for Ayala Classic. Individual player names can be registered during checkout.
Albatross Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Main Tournament Sponsor (limit one)
Includes two foursomes, two tee signs, two additional dinner guests, and company name recognized at banquet
Eagle Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes one foursome, one banner, and one tee sign
Birdie Sponsorship
$1,500
Includes one twosome and one tee sign
Par Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes company logo on ball markers provided to all players
Hole Sponsor
$400
Advertise your business on the course.
Tee it Up
$300
Company logo on golf tees provided to all players
Bag it
$200
Include your company logo on gift bags to players
Bulldog Package
$50
(Valued at $95)
This includes the following:
3 Mulligans - $15
Closest to Pin - $10
Tee Off Closer on a Hole - $10
Straightest Drive - $10
Longest Drive - $10
Putting Contest - $10
Hole-in-One Contest - $10
Breakfast Drink - $10
Helicopter ball drop
$10
Helicopter Ball drop ticket. 1 ball per entry.
Add a donation for Ayala Golf Team
$
