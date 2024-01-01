2024 Rachel Royal Awards Dinner Fundraiser

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at City Motivators Rachel Royal Awards Dinner fundraising event.





Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate city for all.





The event includes:

Dinner

Silent Auction

Entertainment

Award Ceremony

Gift Bag or Swag Bag (GT or VIP)





The Rachel Royal Award is named after City Motivators beloved board member, the late Rachel Walker, Felicia Walker, City Motivators Executive Director mother.

The Rachel Royal award embodies not only City Motivators mission & organization values but honors Rachel Walker attributes as a person and board member.

Rachel served on City Motivators board for 2 ½ years as the treasurer and on our advisory committee. Rachel strongly believed in helping others. She didn’t have much, but she gave everything. Rachel would treat everyone with love, respect & understanding. She made people feel like royalty when they were in her presence, and it didn’t matter who they were or where they came from. Rachel uplifted and motivated the youth. Rachel believed that it’s always a blessing, to be a blessing.





Our Mission: is to educate the minds of at-risk youth ages 8-18 years old and strive to eliminate hopelessness within underserved and under-resourced communities through mentorship and community engagement.

Our Vision:

is educated and hopeful youths, communities are free of violence, resources are plentiful, and the residents are collectively engaged in cultivating the community and city.





Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.