Greater Gordon Heights Civic Assn Inc

Hosted by

Greater Gordon Heights Civic Assn Inc

About this event

99th Annual Gordon Heights Day 2026

Granny Road Park - 617 Granny Rd

Medford, NY 11763, USA

Parade Registration
Free

Register to reserve your spot in the parade! More information will be emailed to you after registering as a parade participant. Registration closes July 11, 2026.

Community Organization Table
Free

Register to reserve a table to share community information and resources.

Registration closes July 11, 2026.Only vendor space is provided. Bring your own table, 10x10 tent, and other necessities.

Gordon Heights Got Talent (GHGT)
Free

Got Talent? Register to share your talent at Gordon Heights Day!

Merchandise Table Registration
Free

$50 Fee. Register now and pay once application has been accepted. Only two tables with similar merchandise accepted.

Registration closes July 11, 2026. Only vendor space is provided. Bring your own table, 10x10 tent, and other necessities.

Food Table Registration
Free

$75 Fee. Register now and pay once application has been accepted. Only one table per food type accepted for the event.

Registration closes July 11, 2026. Only vendor space is provided. Bring your own table, 10x10 tent, and other necessities. ELECTRIC, GENERATORS & WATER IS NOT SUPPLIED

Food Truck Registration
Free

$125 Fee. Register now and pay once application has been accepted. Only one Food Truck type accepted for the event.

Registration closes July 11, 2026. ELECTRIC, GENERATORS & WATER IS NOT SUPPLIED

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