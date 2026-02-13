99th Annual Gordon Heights Day 2026

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About this event
Medford, NY 11763, USA
Register to reserve your spot in the parade! More information will be emailed to you after registering as a parade participant. Registration closes July 11, 2026.
Register to reserve a table to share community information and resources.
Registration closes July 11, 2026.Only vendor space is provided. Bring your own table, 10x10 tent, and other necessities.
Got Talent? Register to share your talent at Gordon Heights Day!
$50 Fee. Register now and pay once application has been accepted. Only two tables with similar merchandise accepted.
Registration closes July 11, 2026. Only vendor space is provided. Bring your own table, 10x10 tent, and other necessities.
$75 Fee. Register now and pay once application has been accepted. Only one table per food type accepted for the event.
Registration closes July 11, 2026. Only vendor space is provided. Bring your own table, 10x10 tent, and other necessities. ELECTRIC, GENERATORS & WATER IS NOT SUPPLIED
$125 Fee. Register now and pay once application has been accepted. Only one Food Truck type accepted for the event.
Registration closes July 11, 2026. ELECTRIC, GENERATORS & WATER IS NOT SUPPLIED
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