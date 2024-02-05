ASSI Women's Retreat 2024

Meals included: Thursday night country dinner, Friday three meals, Saturday three meals and Sunday breakfast.
Registration and 8 Meals
$252
$70: Registration will cover activities, welcome kit, etc.
$182: 8 meals include Thursday dinner, 3 meals Friday and Saturday, and Sunday breakfast
Sleeping under the Stars: Camping (No lodging included)
$48
Land rental fee
Bring your own camping equipment (tent, tarp, sleeping bag, etc.)
Access to bathhouse
Longhouse Lodge-Bunks - lodging only
$150
Longhouse Lodge includes:
-4 wings, each wing has 12 sets of twin bunks, each sleeping up to 24 people.
-Each wing has shared bathrooms and shower stalls
-Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
Rustic Cabin with 2 twin beds - lodging only
$393
Rustic Cabin has two twin beds.
Access to nearby shared bathrooms
Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
Rustic Cabin with 1 queen bed- lodging only
$393
Rustic Cabin with one SHARED queen bed can sleep up to 2 people
Access to nearby shared bathrooms
-Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
Longhouse Lodge Private- lodging only
$393
Private room within the Longhouse Lodge
-Sleeps up to 3 people
Room includes:
1 Bunk with a top twin bed and a bottom queen bed
Shared bathroom
-Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
Red Maple Lodge- lodging only
$486
Private Room can sleep up to 4 people
Room includes:
-Private bath
-Two sets of twin bunks
-Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
Sycamore Lodge- lodging only
$549
Private room which sleeps up to 5 people
Larger room includes:
-Private bath
-One twin bunk (2ppl)
-One bunk with twin top and queen bottom (2-3 ppl)
-Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
-Separate communal space
Twin linen Rental
$26
Sheet set for your twin mattress
Bath sheets (only) included
(Pillow and blanket provided with room booking)
Queen linen Rental
$38
Sheet set for your queen mattress
Bath sheets (only) included
(Pillow and blanket provided with room booking)
Friday Day Pass (includes registration and meals)
$122
Day Pass includes:
-Registration
-3 meals
-Activities
Saturday Day Pass (Includes registration and meals)
$122
Day Pass includes:
-Registration
-3 meals
-Activities
Scholarship Donation
$10
All funds will go towards off-setting the costs for scholarship recipients.
Suggested donation $30
