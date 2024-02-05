ASSI Women's Retreat 2024

Longhouse Lodge includes: -4 wings, each wing has 12 sets of twin bunks, each sleeping up to 24 people. -Each wing has shared bathrooms and shower stalls -Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately

Longhouse Lodge includes: -4 wings, each wing has 12 sets of twin bunks, each sleeping up to 24 people. -Each wing has shared bathrooms and shower stalls -Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately

More details...