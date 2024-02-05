ASSI Women's Retreat 2024

477 Beaverkill Rd

Olivebridge, NY 12461, USA

Meals only (8)
$182
Meals included: Thursday night country dinner, Friday three meals, Saturday three meals and Sunday breakfast.
Registration and 8 Meals
$252
$70: Registration will cover activities, welcome kit, etc. $182: 8 meals include Thursday dinner, 3 meals Friday and Saturday, and Sunday breakfast
Sleeping under the Stars: Camping (No lodging included)
$48
Land rental fee Bring your own camping equipment (tent, tarp, sleeping bag, etc.) Access to bathhouse
Longhouse Lodge-Bunks - lodging only
$150
Longhouse Lodge includes: -4 wings, each wing has 12 sets of twin bunks, each sleeping up to 24 people. -Each wing has shared bathrooms and shower stalls -Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
Rustic Cabin with 2 twin beds - lodging only
$393
Rustic Cabin has two twin beds. Access to nearby shared bathrooms Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
Rustic Cabin with 1 queen bed- lodging only
$393
Rustic Cabin with one SHARED queen bed can sleep up to 2 people Access to nearby shared bathrooms -Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
Longhouse Lodge Private- lodging only
$393
Private room within the Longhouse Lodge -Sleeps up to 3 people Room includes: 1 Bunk with a top twin bed and a bottom queen bed Shared bathroom -Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
Red Maple Lodge- lodging only
$486
Private Room can sleep up to 4 people Room includes: -Private bath -Two sets of twin bunks -Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately
Sycamore Lodge- lodging only
$549
Private room which sleeps up to 5 people Larger room includes: -Private bath -One twin bunk (2ppl) -One bunk with twin top and queen bottom (2-3 ppl) -Pillow and blanket provided with room booking, linens paid separately -Separate communal space
Twin linen Rental
$26
Sheet set for your twin mattress Bath sheets (only) included (Pillow and blanket provided with room booking)
Queen linen Rental
$38
Sheet set for your queen mattress Bath sheets (only) included (Pillow and blanket provided with room booking)
Friday Day Pass (includes registration and meals)
$122
Day Pass includes: -Registration -3 meals -Activities
Saturday Day Pass (Includes registration and meals)
$122
Day Pass includes: -Registration -3 meals -Activities
Scholarship Donation
$10
All funds will go towards off-setting the costs for scholarship recipients. Suggested donation $30

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!