2024 Michigan Construction Career Days Sponsor & Booth Form

Here is more information ... Zeffy asks for "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️" You may choose how much to contribute by selecting "Other" from the dropdown arrow and entering zero or the amount of your choice.

As of April 19, please note any new sponsorships will not be included on all printed materials.

As of April 23, the event is full- no booth/vendor spaces available. The event has reached capacity.





Thank you for your interest in Michigan Construction Career Days. At this time, registration for exhibitors and schools are closed. The Zeffy website is exclusively a payment portal and cannot register new participants. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you.

PLATINUM

$5,000 - $10,000 +

Event Entry Gate: prominent banner recognition on-site on Highland Road

MICCD Event website: large linked LOGO to your business Careers Webpage Digital Career Guide Book: listed as a contributing business in 2024

Sponsor Poster: prominent logo displayed at all major areas at the event PRIZE signs: logo on one of the on-site prize stations

Booth(s) for hands-on activity or demonstration on-site at the event (optional)

GOLD

$3,000

Event Entry Gate: business name listed on banner on-site on Highland Road MICCD Event website: LOGO linked to your business Careers Webpage Digital Career Guide Book: listed as a contributing business in 2024 Sponsor Poster: prominent logo displayed at all major areas at the event Booth for hands-on activity or demonstration on-site at the event (optional)

SILVER

$1,500

MICCD Event website: LOGO linked to your business Careers Webpage Digital Career Guide Book: listed as a contributing business in 2024 Sponsor Poster: prominent logo displayed at all major areas at the event Booth for hands-on activity or demonstration on-site at the event (optional)

BRONZE

$500

MICCD Event website: LOGO linked to your business Careers Webpage Sponsor Poster: prominent logo displayed at all major areas at the event Booth for hands-on activity or demonstration on-site at the event (optional)

The MICCD Advisory Board appreciates your contribution to support our mission of promoting pathways into the construction industry.

We are open to in-kind support and representation even if a financial commitment is unable to be realized in 2024. We

understand and want you there anyway!

Please indicate on the sponsor/exhibitor form that you would like to be represented and our advisory board will contact you before the event to make arrangements.





