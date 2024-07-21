Crescent City Lodge #274's Annual Fundraiser Raffle 2024

Under the leadership of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Louisiana, where Dr. Ralph Slaughter presides as the Grandmaster, the Auspicious Crescent City Lodge #274 makes its home in New Orleans, LA. Our lodge has been of service to the New Orleans community and Freemasonry for about 4 years and continues to grow. Known as the most Auspicious Masonic lodge in the state, Crescent City looks to take the donations from this fundraiser and put them towards our community initiatives, such as working with Boys Home and our annual Christmas toy giveaway. Main Prize: Premium Whiskey Basket and Cigar Gift Set Additional Prize: Liquor Variety Basket and Cigar Selection Drawing to be held on August 11th, 2024. Winner need not be present. If you live out of town, we will ship you your prize. We appreciate your generous support of our organization!

