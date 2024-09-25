flyPinkUSA,Inc

Captain (4-Stripe) Epaulettes with Pink Ribbon
3 1/4" x 2"
8.5 cm x 5.1cm
First Officer (3-Stripe) Epaulettes
3 1/2 x 2"
9 cm x 5.1cm
PFE or F/A (2-Stripe) Epaulettes
3 1/4 x 2"
8.5 x 5.1cm
This pin has a pink ribbon on an airplane with wing mounted engines and butterfly clasp.
35mm x 30mm x 2.5mm
Airplane with engines mounted on the Tail with a Pink Ribbon with butterfly clasp.
37mm x 35mm x 2.5mm
Black Lanyard with Pink Ribbons detachable ID clasp.
You must manually add shipping charges for your order to be shipped.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!