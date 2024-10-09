OST&C Sponsorship 2024-2025

As an Underwriting Sponsor, you receive the following benefits. - Thank you’s from stage (12) - Logo or name in playbill (4) - Donor listing in playbill (4) - Underwriting Acknowledgement You can choose for your underwriting support to be for one of the following options for one of our Essential Season Shows. Underwriting Options: Acting Company, Scenery, Costumes, Lighting Show Options: Reefer Madness, The 39 Steps, The Minutes, Pride and Prejudice - Logo on website (1) - Essential Season Tickets (2)* ($210 value) *Tax deductible amount deducts the cost of goods provided in exchange for sponsorship. If goods exchanged are declined by the sponsor, the benefit amount can increase by the value of the good.

