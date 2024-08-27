Vivan Las Autónomas (fiscally sponsored project of ABWF, Inc.)
Art Sales Supporting Roya Mohammadi's Family
Victim of Negative Thoughts
$40
Caption: Resisting negative thoughts and physical exhaustion
11x17in poster print of illustration, unframed
Roya Mohammadi
$40
Caption: Roya Mohammadi is a brave and strong girl who was sacrificed for being a woman. Though her body was drowned in water, her soul is alive and waiting for divine justice
11x17in poster print of mixed media illustration, unframed
Untitled
$40
Caption: A powerful woman with a golden soul
11x17in poster print of painting, unframed
Untitled
$30
Caption: A strong, powerful but very delicate lady who fights for her life and has collected these fruits from her efforts with her own two hands for her family.
7x11in poster print of illustration, unframed
Postcards
$10
Postcards available featuring Shamim's 4 art pieces.
Birthday Card
$10
All birthday cards will be mailed to Roya's family
Shipping
$8
Only available for purchases over $100
